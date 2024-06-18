Interviews for Austin Chief of Police to take place in July

Interviews for Austin's next Chief of Police are set to take place next month.

Candidate screening and evaluations are now underway by the city's executive search consultant, Mosaic Public Partners, and then from there, City Manager T.C. Broadnax will narrow the field to the top candidates.

Candidates will then interview with several stakeholder panels, including a panel of representatives from City departments. Following those interviews, finalists will interview with Broadnax, have a meet and greet with the Mayor and Austin City Council members, and participate in a community event.

Broadnax will then use feedback from the stakeholder panel interviews, as well as from the Mayor, City Council and community members, to inform his selection of a finalist for the Chief of Police position.

The finalist will ultimately be presented to the Mayor and City Council for confirmation.

The City sought input from community members through a survey that invited the public to share their preferences regarding the next chief's priorities and characteristics. More than 1,200 people responded.

A separate survey was sent to all APD personnel, with close to 550 responses.

More information on time, date and location of the community event will be provided once finalized.