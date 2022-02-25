APD identifies victim in fatal shooting near St. Edward's University

The Austin Police Department has identified the victim of the homicide in the 700 block of E. Ben White Blvd. as 24-year-old Jacob Andrew Turner.

On Wednesday, Feb. 23, at approximately 5:06 p.m., 911 received a call of a shooting that occurred at 710 E. Ben White Blvd., according to APD.

APD officers and Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene and located a male victim with trauma to his body on the ground. Despite performing life-saving measures, Turner died from his injuries and was pronounced deceased at 5:19 p.m. by Dr. Miller.

APD says Homicide detectives and Crime Scene Specialists responded to process the scene.

Witness interviews indicate a gunshot was heard and then a silver or gray four-door sedan was seen speeding away towards the frontage road of E. Ben White.

On Feb. 24, 2022, the Travis County Medical Examiners conducted an autopsy and determined the official cause of death as gunshot wounds, and the manner as homicide.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

This is Austin's 13th homicide of 2022.

