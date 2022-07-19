Austin police ask for information about 2013 homicide cold case

The Austin Police Department is asking the public for any information regarding a cold case on 36-year-old Roberto Robby Reyna who was found shot to death in 2013.

The incident happened on Friday, July 19, 2013. Police responded to a shooting at around 12:40 a.m. in the 2500 block of Gonzales Street and when officers arrived they found Reyna with gunshot wounds in the living room of his grandmother's house. Reyna was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A family member, who was with Reyna when he was shot, told police that the two men were swimming in the pool behind Reyna's grandmother's home when a black SUV pulled up in front of the house. The family member said Reyna exited the pool and spoke with an unidentified man for several minutes before the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot him.

Reyna, who worked in upholstery and spent time teaching his younger cousins about the trade, was planning to get a degree in business and open a shop.

Photos of Roberto Robby Reyna courtesy Austin Police Department.

At the time of his death, Reyna's family, including several of his children, were looking forward to a trip to the lake the following day to celebrate Reyna's birthday.

APD investigators spoke with witnesses, family members, and those who knew Reyna to identify the suspect.

Officials say all known leads have been exhausted at this time.

This investigation remains open and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477) or use the Crime Stoppers App. Crime Stoppers may offer a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Individuals may also contact the APD Cold Case-Homicide Unit at apdcoldcasemissingpersons@austintexas.gov/