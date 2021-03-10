Austin police identify victim of suspicious death at Motel 6

The Austin Police Department has identified the deceased man found in a Motel 6 room on Feb. 14.

Police say at approximately 1:42 p.m. on Feb. 14, Austin 911 received a call from Motel 6 staff about a male, 55-year-old Juan G. Diaz-Pastor, that appeared to be deceased in a room.

APD says Austin-Travis County EMS attempted to provide medical care for the decedent, but he was ultimately pronounced deceased on site. APD homicide investigators and crime scene personnel arrived to begin processing the scene.

Police say as is the case with every deceased person who is not under a doctor’s care, APD is investigating this death as suspicious until and unless it can be ruled otherwise through autopsy results and other pertinent evidence and information.

In an effort to better understand the circumstances, investigators are interested in speaking with the two individuals pictured and described below who were staying in the room where the deceased male was discovered.

Motel guest 1 is described as:

Black male

Has braids or dreadlocks

Stocky build

Between 5’10" and 6’ in height

Estimated to be between 30 and 35 years of age

Last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie, blue pants, black beanie, black and grey shoes with red laces

Motel guest 2 is described as:

Black – gender undetermined

Average build

Estimated to be between 25 and 30 years of age

Last seen wearing a light-color jacket, blue pants, and pink gloves

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.