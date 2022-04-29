2 found dead inside West Austin home, APD says

The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a suspicious death Friday afternoon.

Police said just before 2 p.m. officers received a welfare check call for a home in the 1600 block of Forest Trail Drive in West Austin.

When officers arrived, and after they made entry inside the home, they found two adults dead with trauma to their bodies. The gender, age and relationship between the two victims is unknown at this time, police said.

There is no current threat to the public, police believe this is an isolated incident.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is the third shooting in 24 hours that APD is investigating.

On Thursday, two deadly shootings took place 10 minutes apart. A man was killed near E 6th Street and a woman was killed near 12th and Webberville.

Police arrested and charged 51-year-old Eric Rollins for the shooting on E 6th Street on Friday. Rollins is also a suspect in the second shooting on Webberville, police said.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates