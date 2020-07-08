Austin police investigating suspicious death in Southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in Southeast Austin.
APD says a shoot/stab call was received at 1:48 p.m. July 8 in the 6000 block of Fairway Street near the Montopolis Neighborhood Center.
A man died on the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call 512-974-8477.
APD is expected to give a 5:15 p.m. briefing on this incident at the entrance near the Montopolis Neighborhood Center.