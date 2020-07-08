Woman dies following single-vehicle crash in West Campus

A woman died at the hospital following a single-vehicle crash on N. Lamar Boulevard in West Campus.

The Austin Police Department says they received multiple 911 calls on the evening of June 25 about a single-vehicle crash in the 2600 block of N. Lamar Boulevard. Officers found 28-year-old Shelby Bean's boyfriend, who had been in a nearby vehicle, attempting to render aid to Bean.

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 7 Austin News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

Fire crews took over once they arrived and EMS transported Bean to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas where she died just before 8 p.m.

APD says a preliminary investigation shows Bean had been driving a white 2015 Subaru Forester southbound on N. Lamar Boulevard when the SUV left the roadway for an unknown reason and crashed into a utility pole.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at 512-974-6935 or submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.



APD says this crash is Austin’s 40th fatal traffic crash, resulting in 42 fatalities this year. This time last year, there were 38 traffic fatalities.