$24,000 reward offered for information on murder of Austin ice cream man

The Austin Police Association (APA), Greater Austin Crime Commission, Amigos En Azul, Austin Cops for Charities (Austin C4C), LULAC and the nephew of homicide victim Adelaido Bernabe Urias held a press conference in front of the Austin Police Department Headquarters to raise awareness about the significant financial reward being offered for information on the murder of an Austin ice cream man.

The APA, Amigos En Azul, Greater Austin Crime Commission, C4C, Austin Greater and LULAC have partnered to pledge a total of $23,000 to aid in the investigation. This is in addition to the $1,000 already being offered through Crime Stoppers ATX, bringing the total to $24,000.

During the press conference, the nephew of Urias, Leonel Bello,spoke about how the community has reacted to his death.

As translated by FOX 7 Austin's Leslie Rangel:

"It’s sad because where I live, the neighbors and kids keep asking if their grandpa will still sell “paletas” and he doesn’t know how to tell them he’s not coming back. Neighborhood kids called him grandpa as a loving gesture," Bello said during the conference.

APD Officer Bino Cadenas also spoke at the conference saying in part, " Being Mexican American, our ice-cream men are pillars of my community, it tore my heart. I started my own fundraiser to increase the reward.” Officer Cadenas has raised $160 towards the combined reward.

On June 23rd, 68-year-old Adeliado Bernabe Urias was pushing his small ice cream cart around the Serena Park Apartments off of West Rundberg Lane when police report three men attempted to rob him at gunpoint and then shot him. A woman who was nearby heard Urias's cries for help and comforted him till help arrived.

Urias fought for his life in a hospital and on July 1st he died from his injuries.

