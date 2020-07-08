Police investigating overnight shooting in South Austin

Police are investigating an overnight shooting in South Austin.

The incident happened just before midnight at a 7-Eleven in the 1400 block of South Lamar.

When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old white man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is still at large but the Austin Police Department says that they do have video of the suspect.

If you have any information you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.

