Missing: Austin police asking for public's help finding endangered woman

The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help finding a missing woman.

Police said they are looking for Mayre Jantz. She was reported missing around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 8.

Jantz was last heard from on Sept. 7 around noon and was believed to be at her home in the 800 block of Camino La Costa.

Police said Jantz is in need of daily medication which causes concerns about her immediate welfare.

She is described as a white female, 5'5", 110 pounds, and has brown eyes and short brown hair.

If you see Jantz, please call 9-1-1 immediately. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.