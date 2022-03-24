Austin police investigating murder-suicide on Bodgers Drive

The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a murder-suicide in North Austin.

According to police, officers responded to a check welfare call at a home in the 1000 block of Bodgers Drive around 3:56 p.m. on Monday, March 21. When officers entered the residence, they discovered two individuals with obvious trauma in a bedroom.

Both individuals were pronounced deceased.

On March 22, the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted autopsies and determined the official manner of death for Carrie Rodriguez was gunshot wounds and the cause of death as a homicide. The official manner of death for Moises Pita-Rodriguez was a gunshot wound and the manner of death was suicide.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS; the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), use the new Crime Stoppers app, or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).



CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

