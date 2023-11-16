Two men arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Riverside

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Dekatur Dalon "DK" Richey was apprehended after a three-hour standoff with SWAT and US Marshals at a North Austin apartment complex. (US Marshals)

Two men have been arrested in connection with the September deadly shooting of a man in Riverside.

24-year-old Dekatur Dalon "DK" Richey and 22-year-old Moses Wangobe "Big Youngster" Mohinga were arrested for the Sept. 26 murder of 40-year-old Keith Bedford.

The Austin Police Department said that just before 11 a.m. that day, Austin 911 received several calls reporting that a man had been shot in a parking lot at 2319 Greenfield Parkway near the Green Briar Apartments.

When officers arrived, they found Bedford with gunshot wounds, and despite medical aid from emergency responders, Bedford died from his injuries at the scene.

A homicide investigation later led detectives to Richey and Mohinga as suspects and in October, APD asked for help from the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force to find and apprehend them.

On. Oct. 27, Mohinga was arrested at a Ridgepoint Drive apartment complex in Northeast Austin. He was found in possession of narcotics and a firearm.

Almost three weeks later, on Nov. 15, the task force learned Richey was at an apartment complex on Metric Boulevard near the Austin Community College Northridge Campus in North Austin. Task force members approached and surrounded the complex where he was barricaded inside an apartment.

Texas DPS's SWAT team was called to respond along with Texas Rangers and State Troopers and after a three-hour standoff, Richey surrendered.

Both men have been booked into the Travis County Jail.