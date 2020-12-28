Austin police officers offered COVID-19 vaccines this week

On Monday, for the first time, Austin police officers were among the hundreds of first responders who received COVID-19 vaccines.

The Austin Police Association said vaccines for the department are more important now than ever, as there have been dozens of officers infected by the virus over the last couple of weeks.

Typically they're first on the scene of Austin's most dangerous emergencies, but when it came to protecting the protectors, police officers fell in line behind fire and EMS, even while they struggled to stay healthy.

"I don't believe there's any other city department in the City of Austin, quite like the police department right now, that's reporting two to three new infections daily," said Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday.

Police assumed there would be a longer wait after the Texas Department of State Health Services moved their profession down in the vaccine priority list in order to focus on those most at risk of covid complications, meaning people over 65 or with underlying conditions.

However, Saturday that suddenly changed. "It was an email that was sent by Chief Manley to the entire department, letting us know that we would be vaccinated Monday through Wednesday of this week," Casaday said.

Bryce Bencivengo, communications manager for the Austin Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said there were 1,300 Moderna doses still available at the Public Safety Wellness Office after Austin firefighters and EMS workers were offered the vaccine. Those doses are specifically set aside strictly for public safety personnel, so police were able to access them. Monday, in addition to about 300 firefighters, several officers volunteered to get the shot.

"I've talked to several officers that have been vaccinated and not one officer has shown any sign of a reaction to the injection," said Casaday.

Bencivengo said those over 65 or with pre-existing conditions are being prioritized, as there are not enough doses for everyone. However some officers who work at hospitals were able to get vaccinated earlier because hospital workers took the top spot in the vaccine priority list.

"I got the vaccine the week before through Seton hospitals, and I actually received the Pfizer vaccine. I have had negative reactions in the past to the flu and shingles vaccines, but had zero reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine," Casaday said.

The Austin Emergency Management Office said hundreds of more firefighters and EMS workers will get vaccinated this week. They are able to get appointments at Dell Medical School, as well as other health clinics and pharmacies, so they don't necessarily need the public safety wellness doses.

