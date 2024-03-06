Austin police officers save 4-year-old boy from choking

A young boy is alive thanks to quick action by Austin police officers. The department highlighted how important every second is for first responders.

"We're usually the first ones there just because there's so many of us on the street, as opposed to EMS, where they usually have one bus or fire may have one truck," said Officer Jason Wright. "And then we start to handle the problem first."

On Feb. 16, their medical training was tested when a 911 call came in from a northeast Austin apartment complex reporting a choking child.

"Officer Wright was able to exit the vehicle immediately, go up and begin delivering back blows to William, while Officer Schroeder was securing his LifeVac device from the back of the car," said Sgt. Kevin Arnold, who supervises Ofc. Wright and Ofc. Schroeder.

At a press conference on Wednesday, body camera footage of the incident was played.

Guadalupe Romero, mother of William Martinez Romer, 4, said they were at home when her son started choking, potentially on a piece of candy.

"I started seeing blood coming out, and I panicked myself, too," said Romero. "And then I started seeing his lips start getting purple, and he was trying to lie down and close his eyes."

MORE STORIES

Within roughly one minute of arrival, Ofc. Wright and Ofc. Dalton Schroeder were able to get William breathing again.

"I’m thankful that the two officers got there really fast and that my son is still with me," said Romero.