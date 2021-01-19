Austin police prep for potential threats on Inauguration Day

The Austin Police Department is providing a briefing to discuss its plans for any potential threats that may happen on Inauguration Day.

The news conference is expected to begin at 2:30 p.m. (CT) and will be streamed on fox7austin.com and on the FOX 7 Austin Facebook page.

Security is already tight at the Texas Capitol as APD is working with DPS troopers and the Texas National Guard after new intelligence about the possibility of armed protests and violent extremists. FOX 7 did see some armed protesters over the weekend, but those protests remained peaceful.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has closed off the Texas State Capitol and the Capitol Grounds "out of an abundance of caution" through Wednesday, Jan. 20.