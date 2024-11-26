Austin police provide safety tips for upcoming holiday season

The Brief APD provides safety tips for this upcoming holiday season Some Austin areas have seen an increase in crime Most burglaries in Austin are most frequently committed on Friday and Saturday



While the holiday season is a cheerful time, it's also, unfortunately, a time for an uptick in burglaries.

"We want everybody to enjoy their upcoming holiday seasons, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's, but we ask that you please do your part so that you, your loved ones, and your valuables are safe," Cpl. Jose Mendez with the Austin Police Department said.

Austin police say they see the most burglaries and mail thefts in November and December, and most frequently on Fridays and Saturdays.

When you're away from home, keep everything locked, close your curtains, and make sure cameras, alarms, and lights are working. Have a trusted neighbor get your packages or schedule pickups.

"Don't post on social media how long you'll be traveling or away from your home," Mendez said. "Many criminals do their best work in the dark and in areas that are not well-lit."

Police data shows Frank Sector (South/Southeast Austin) has seen an eight percent increase in burglaries in the past three years, and Ida Sector (North Central Austin) has seen a 16 percent increase. All other sectors saw decreases.

The areas that are of most concern for burglaries in December are the Springwoods neighborhood, Georgian Acres, North Lamar, Downtown Austin, East Cesar Chavez, Riverside, and Pleasant Valley.

When you're out shopping, don't leave your car running unattended. Park in well-lit areas, have your keys in hand when you're going to your car, and keep your valuables out of sight.

Record serial numbers for valuables so they're easier to track if lost or stolen. Be aware of your surroundings if you're shopping or withdrawing money from a bank.

"If, at any point in time, you feel like you're being followed, don't go home. Continue driving. Call 911, and we're more than happy to assist you," Mendez said.

Call 911 for crimes that are actively happening, like an assault or burglary in progress. If it has already happened, like a burglary from a few days ago, call 311.

Lastly, don't ruin the holiday cheer by drinking and driving.

"The last thing we want to do is make a notification to a family during the holiday season notifying somebody that their loved one has been killed in something that could have been preventable," Mendez said.

APD will be targeting drunk drivers with no refusal enforcement.