Austin police release photos of suspects from attempted ATM thefts

The Austin Police Department (APD) has released photos of the suspects involved in a string of attempted ATM thefts around the Austin area last month.

According to police, both robberies happened on December 30.

Around 5:56 a.m., the suspects reportedly attempted an ATM theft at the Austin Telco Federal Credit Union on Center Ridge Drive in North Austin.

Police had received a call about a suspicious vehicle and when officers arrived they found a truck with a chain attached that was wrapped around an ATM. The suspects had already fled the scene. The truck was reportedly stolen from a nearby business.

Around 9:04 a.m., the suspects allegedly entered the Shell Gas Station on East St. Elmo Road in South Austin and threatened the clerk while attempting to pry open the ATM inside the store.

APD has released photos and descriptions of the suspects.

Suspect 1 description:

Black male

18 to 25-years-old

5’9"-6’0", 175 pounds

Last wearing: White/Black Nike hoodie, grey sweatpants, black shoes, black gloves

Suspect 2 description:

Black male

Approx. 5’9"-6’0", 155 pounds

Last wearing: Black "Alabama State University Sports & Medicine" hoodie, black sweatpants, black shoes

Police believe the suspects may have connections to the Houston area.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

