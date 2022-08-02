Austin police search for homicide suspect after dispute between roommates

article

The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened at a North Austin home.

The home is located at the intersection of Fairfield and Bradford near Navarro Early College High School.

Police say a call came in shortly after 11 p.m. on August 1 about a shooting stabbing call in which the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

It’s unclear how the victim died, but officials say that there was use of blunt force trauma.

There was one other roommate who witnessed the crime and is being interviewed.

The suspect is not in custody, but law enforcement says there is no danger to the public.