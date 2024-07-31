Wanted Hutto man arrested for 2 counts of indecency with a child

A Hutto man was arrested for two counts of indecency with a child for an incident that happened in February, the U.S. Marshals said.

According to the U.S. Marshals, on Feb. 19, officers were dispatched to a suspicious incident in the 300 block of Arnage Drive in Hutto, where authorities said a man was masturbating in front of a teen.

Hutto police responded and investigated the incident. HPD learned the two teens were victimized during separate incidents.

Later, police had warrants for 35-year-old Jackie Cardell Selby Jr. for two counts of indecency with a child by exposure.

It was later learned Selby Jr. had another warrant with Travis County on a bond forfeiture with an original charge of a sex offense.

On July 30, Selby Jr. was found at a home in Round Rock. He was seen hiding under a storage shed behind a home.

Selby Jr. was transported and booked into the Williamson County Jail without incident.