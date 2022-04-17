APD investigating suspicious death on residential street off South Congress

The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a suspicious death after someone called 911 about finding a possibly deceased person in a neighborhood off South Congress Avenue.

According to APD, Austin 911 received a call just after 4:30 a.m. from someone claiming to have found a possibly deceased person. Officers arrived to the 200 block of E. Milton Street, just two blocks over from South Congress and found a body in the street with obvious trauma.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide investigators and the Travis County Medical Examiner are currently investigating.

It is unknown at this time who the person was, if they were a resident of the area or why they were there. There is also currently no information on possible suspects at this time, says APD.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call APD's Homicide Unit at 512-477-3588.

