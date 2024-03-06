Austin police union, city set to resume negotiations on long-term contract

The City of Austin and Austin Police Association (APA) announced that formal negotiations on a new long-term contract are set to resume on March 13.

"I have been saying for some time now that it was critical for the City to get back to the bargaining table with the Austin Police Association," said Austin Mayor Kirk Watson. "I’m pleased we’ve agreed to a date to begin those negotiations. Our police officers need to know that they’re supported, we need to fill vacancies, and the best way to show support and fill positions is by getting a long-term contract."

According to a news release, all parties agree a long-term contract is in the best interest of the city and the officers who protect it.

"I’m grateful to Mayor Watson, city management, and those on the City Council I’ve had the opportunity to speak with for their efforts and commitments to finding a path forward so we can resume formal contract negotiations. The only way we are able to move forward is by working together as this is one community," said APA President Michael Bullock. "I’m encouraged by the progress we’re making and hope that we will be able to move through this process in a way that benefits all involved, most of all the community we serve."

As the city and police union enter negotiations, both sides recognize the significance of resuming the process. The APA and city said they are committed to finding a mutually acceptable and beneficial resolution.

Details about the negotiations are still being finalized.