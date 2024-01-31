Council to vote on securing APD pay, benefits without long-term union contract

Austin City Council will vote on an ordinance securing Austin police officers’ pay and benefits.

The ordinance also includes an added, paid incentive in an attempt to bring the Austin Police Association to the negotiation table to get a long-term police contract by the summer.

Austin Police Association President Michael Bullock is used to being asked about a long-term police contract.

"It seems to be all we can talk about," he said.

The last day APD was under a long-term contract with the City of Austin was almost a year ago, on March 31, 2023.

Since then, the city has approved an ordinance that secures police officers’ pay and benefits for the time being without that long-term contract in place. At this Thursday's council meeting, council will vote on renewing another, similar ordinance.

FOX 7 Austin previously spoke with Austin Mayor Kirk Watson on why he put this forward.

"I strongly believe that we need to have the backs, and I've said this on multiple occasions, we need to have the backs of our police because they have our backs, and public safety is the highest priority we can have," said Mayor Watson.

The new ordinance includes the usual protection of pay and benefits for officers, but also includes an incentive to the Austin Police Association. This incentive is a $2,500 one time lump sum payment to each APD officer if APA negotiates and finalizes a long-term contract with the city by July 18, 2024.

FOX 7 Austin spoke with APA President Bullock to ask why APA has not met with the city yet to come up with a contract.

"We are working diligently to try to find ways of addressing our concerns, but, again, at the same time, not compromising the rights of the officers who have died in the line of duty, who have given up their blood, sweat and tears to try to keep this city safe despite dealing with the staffing crisis," said Bullock.

MORE STORIES

Bullock says APA is trying to navigate all their concerns before hitting the negotiation table. This includes a lawsuit filed last month by Equity Action against the City of Austin.

"I've maintained from the very beginning that part of the problem is a pending lawsuit," he said.

This said lawsuit is for not fully implementing the Police Oversight Act approved by voters last May. Bullock says it has been tough trying to navigate how to negotiate a contract with this lawsuit looming, but he says that does not mean it will not happen.

"It's not an ultimatum. It's not a, you know, a line in the sand about this lawsuit. I have concerns about the lawsuit, and that's why we just have to make sure that we make sure our due diligence is done before we actually do sit down," said Bullock.

This ordinance is Item 23 on Thursday’s Austin City Council meeting agenda.