Austin Public Health consolidating COVID-19 testing sites

Austin Public Health (APH) is consolidating COVID-19 testing sites beginning next week.

Testing operations will end at the Travis County Expo Center on Thursday, Feb. 17 and at the Dove Spring Recreation Center on Saturday, Feb. 19.

Staff will move to the Metz Elementary campus to meet the needs of the community and response to declining testing demand.

Teams administered more than 42,000 tests at the Travis County Expo Center and Dove Springs Recreation Center during recent COVID-19 surges related to the delta and omicron variants. At the peak of the omicron surge, APH teams administered more than 5,500 tests in just three days (Dec. 27 – Dec. 30). Last week, 410 tests were administered.

FILE - A healthcare worker prepares a COVID-19 swab test. (Chet Strange/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Federal contractors have been operating at the Metz COVID-19 testing site since Feb. 1. APH teams will assume testing duties at Metz starting Tuesday, Feb. 22. Clinic hours will be Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with the flexibility to expand if necessary.

Patients will be able to use the APH online registration portal to sign up. Tests are provided free of charge, and no proof of insurance or residency is required.

This is in addition to a new Pflugerville testing site that opened Feb. 14 thanks to a partnership with APH, the city of Pflugerville and Spartan Medical. Free tests are offered at Heritage Park Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In-Home Testing

Home testing teams allow Austin Public Health staff to administer tests in a patient’s home. To sign up for an in-home test, please call the Health Equity Line at 512-972-5560. APH nurses will walk you through an assessment and then help schedule an appointment. In-home testing is available Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Private Testing

Testing is available at private sites around Austin, including pharmacies, hospitals, and urgent care centers. Those who have private insurance can contact their doctor’s office or insurer for assessment and testing options.

