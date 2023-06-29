Austin Public Library announces summer programs for all ages

With hotter-than-usual temperatures, it's the perfect time to dust off the books and stay cool with a new novel.

The Austin Public Library has some fun summer programming for both kids and adults.

APL After Dark

APL After Dark is a quarterly, themed, adults-only (21+) evening in the Austin Central Library.

On June 30 at Austin Central Library, the library is celebrating all things Summer Camp with entertainment, games, storytelling, music, drinks & more.

Learn about local wildlife, the conservation, care, and history of Texas bats and bees, and screen print a fun souvenir. Attendees also get to create campfire songs and a Campfire Story Hour.

For more information, click here. The next APL After Dark will be in October.

In Conversation

In Conversation is Austin Public Library Foundation's new series in collaboration with Texas Book Festival which pairs writers whose work intersects for intimate and unmoderated conversations.

Next up on Aug. 2 is Roger Reeves (from Austin) and Terrence Hays, African American poets who have new essay collections.

Austin Youth Poet Laureate Program

The Austin Youth Poet Laureate Program started in 2021, inspired by National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman, who read her poem "The Hill We Climb" at the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

The program supports young writers who are committed to civic and community engagement, poetry and performance.

The finalist has a chapbook published by local press Host Publications.

For more information, click here.

Badgerdog

Badgerdog is a creative writing program for both children and adults taught by professional, working writers.

The workshops take place in libraries, school classrooms, and community centers, sometimes even in private homes.

For more information on how to take part, click here.

Innovate Digital Lab

The Innovate Digital Lab is Austin Public Library’s digital makerspace for collaboration and creation.

It provides community access to state-of-the-art computer hardware and software to create digital content such as podcasts, videos, 3D renderings, music, and more.

The Innovate Digital Lab is holding an open house on July 5 from 2 to 5 p.m. for people to come check out the new makerspace.

For more info on Innovate Digital Lab's upcoming programs, click here.

Summer at Austin Public Library

The Austin Public Library is hosting a reading and learning challenge from June 5 to August 18.

The library is challenging everyone to read or be read to at least 20 minutes a day and complete three activity badges.

When you have completed 10 hours of reading and the three learning activities, youth ages 0-17 can pick up a free book, and adults can pick up a free enamel pin at any Austin Public Library branch (while supplies last).

Learn more at library.austintexas.gov/summer.

APL has more than 300 upcoming events including:

Early Literacy Playgroup

Tuneful Tales

Tween Coding Labs

Summer Synth Experience

Hoppy Hour featuring Tiny Tails

For more information, visit library.austintexas.gov/events.