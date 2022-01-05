Austin resident wins $1 million prize in Texas Lottery

An Austin resident has won a million dollars in the Texas Lottery.

The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

The winner claimed a second-tier prize in the scratch ticket game Instant Millionaire. It was the 35th of 40 second-tier prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. The ticket was purchased at the Ben White Shell convenience store on W. Ben White Boulevard, according to Texas Lottery.

Instant Millionaire offers more than $519 million in total prizes, including 10 top prizes of $2.5 million, according to the Texas Lottery. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are reportedly one in 3.20, including break-even prizes.

