Austin restaurant in contest for 'America's Best Restroom'

A South Austin restaurant is in the running to be named "America's Best Restroom".

Cintas, which designs and implements full-service restroom programs for businesses, is behind the contest. The company says that it's on a mission "to locate America's porcelain pioneers who are taking dramatic steps to create unforgettable facilities."

One of those facilities is at Eberly, located on South Lamar Boulevard, which is one of the finalists.

On the Cintas website, Cintas says Eberly was chosen because the restaurant’s entire design is centered around a cedar tavern bar brought in from New York City and that the restroom "is also a nod to the bygone ear when those bars were in vogue."

The restrooms are described as having stalls illuminated by old-school New York tavern vacancy light outside the door that turns off when you lock it. They include images from Grammy-winning music photographer Alan Messer and are awash in Fine Paints of Europe’s Hollandlac Brilliant Paint in Dark Cobalt Blue.

The other finalists are:

Delaware Botanic Gardens in Dagsboro, Delaware

Headlands Lodge and Spa in Pacific City, Oregon

La Pâtisserie in Charleston, South Carolina

Newark Liberty International Airport Terminal B All-Gender Restroom in Newark, New Jersey

No. 5 Bistro & Bar in Sedalia, Missouri

North Hollywood Recreation Center in North Hollywood, California

Stone Mountain Public House in Stone Mountain, Georgia

Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Florida

Tori Tori in Orlando, Florida

You can cast multiple votes for the finalists until August 31. Vote and get more details here.