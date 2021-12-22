Austin restaurants, bars close temporarily due to recent COVID-19 spike

Many Austin restaurants and bars have decided to shut down temporarily as a precaution due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

"It does kind of feel like the hits aren't going to stop," said Elizabeth Hyman, director Of operations for Kome Sushi Kitchen.

For the past couple of days, Kome Sushi Kitchen in Central Austin has been closed for business. "Closing for the last couple days has been difficult because it is one of our bigger weeks leading right up to Christmas," said Hyman.

This marks the third time this restaurant has temporarily shut down. Kome has done it once at the start of the pandemic and again for the winter storm. This time they took to social media to say "safety first" after a recent COVID-19 exposure.

"We've always really looked to our staff as the bones of our structure like they're the only reason that we're here and that we're doing what we're doing outside of, obviously, the guests that come in," said Hyman.

Hyman says they plan to re-open on Wednesday after all staff have tested negative. She says the restaurant will continue to do take-out only just like it's done for the past year and a half. Dine-in is still off the table for now.

"We take every precaution to make sure our staff stays safe, and if the Omicron Variant is going to be more rampant, then we're going to have to readjust our reopening schedule," she said.

Kome Sushi Kitchen is one of many establishments that have shut down temporarily due to the recent outbreak in cases. Just to name a few:

