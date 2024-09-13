Social media school threats: Parents express concerns

The brief Several school threats were made against Central Texas school districts. School threats were made against: Hays CISD, Llano ISD, Marble Falls ISD, Austin ISD.



Students were not far into the semester when school threats were made to several districts in the Austin area. In one week, several social media posts resulted in the arrests of around half a dozen children in Central Texas.

Adults and students were caught posting threats online. In only a matter of days, the false reports popped up in districts throughout the state.

Charles Upshaw told FOX 7 how he felt about the threat made to his children's elementary school.

"Pretty scared," said Charles Upshaw. "It's something that every parent worries about these days."

MORE STORIES:

According to the press release from Hays CISD, they have detained and arrested three sixth graders for two incidents this week.

One of the online posts specifically mentioned a shooting threat at Simon Middle School and the student, along with her friend who attended Wallace Middle School. Both students were charged with the equivalent of a state jail felony for the false alarm.

"I don't understand it," said Upshaw. "It's not funny at all. If people are doing it as a joke, it is extremely terrifying and saddening."

The other incident at Hays CISD was made on Thursday by a sixth grader from McCormick Middle School. That student was charged with making a terroristic threat, which is equivalent to a third-degree felony. The district stated the student did not have the means to carry out this threat but did admit to making one.

Tim Giskin lives across the street from Hill Elementary School and was surprised to hear about the threat. Although his children are grown now, they used to go to class there.

"It's kind of baffling why anybody would threaten the school, honestly, or the kids who go here," said Tim Giskin.

The troubling trend has school districts on alert across the state, forcing them to ramp up police presence on campuses, including Hill Elementary School in Northwest Austin.

"I think they handled it pretty well," said Upshaw. "Yeah, I appreciate that. They were very proactive in their communication and that they had, you know, additional law enforcement on site even though the person was already arrested."

Avery Young, 29.

Avery Young, 29, was arrested on Thursday for the threat made to the Austin ISD elementary school. He is charged with terroristic threat and held on a $100,000 bond.

"This is such a good school or quiet area, no problems ever," said Giskin. "My kids just crossed the street when they weren't here."

Marble Falls ISD also received an online threat on Thursday and has since increased its police presence on campus. Additionally, districts were put on alert in Johnson City, Cedar Park, and other Hill Country communities.

Marble Falls ISD's letter to parents encouraged them to have these conversations with their children about the repercussions of making false threats and how important it is to report anything they see that is suspicious online.