Pflugerville ISD teacher accused of breaking kindergartner's fingers arrested

The brief A Pflugerville Elementary School teacher broke multiple fingers of a kindergartner, parents say. The teacher was arrested by police on Sept. 18, and was charged with injuring a child.



The Pflugerville ISD teacher accused of breaking a kindergartner's fingers was arrested on Wednesday.

Court records show McKinzie Merrell, 31, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 18 and was released the same day.

She is charged with injuring a child.

McKinzie Merrell

The arrest affidavit says surveillance footage from the day of the injury showed Merrell had her left arm around the child's shoulders and led him outside by his right hand.

It reads: "Merrell looks to be upset. Merrell releases the child victim, and he solemnly walks along the fence."

The paperwork says two teachers say Merrell told them the child hit her and kicked her shins, but this was not seen on surveillance video.

The affidavit says in statements, Merrell said the child was trying to pull away, but she wasn't pulling too hard, and she didn't recall him saying anything hurt.

Background of the incident

A kindergartner is recovering after his parents say his teacher broke his fingers at school.

Donte and Tabathe Moore's son recently started kindergarten at Pflugerville Elementary School. He's five-years-old and has autism. On Sept. 4, they noticed he wasn't acting like himself after school.

They took him to the hospital. Doctors found fractures on his ring and middle fingers. The case was sent to CPS and Pflugerville ISD police for investigation.

The Moores say their son had told another teacher his hand hurt.

The teacher claimed self-defense.

The Moores have since transferred their son to a different school but say he's still working through the fear of going to school.