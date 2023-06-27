Austin Symphony Orchestra to celebrate July 4th with music, fireworks at Auditorium Shores

The City of Austin and Austin Symphony Orchestra is inviting Austinites to celebrate July 4th with music and fireworks at Auditorium Shores.

The annual H-E-B Austin Symphony July 4th Concert & Fireworks kicks off at 5 p.m. with VIP and some pre-main event entertainment.

The free event starts at 8 p.m. with a welcome and special guest, with the concert at 8:30 p.m. followed by fireworks. The free event is open to the public.

Parking

The city says that for the best experience, residents should park north of Lady Bird Lake in the downtown area to avoid the congestion in and around South Lamar Boulevard, Barton Springs Road and Riverside Drive, all areas south of the park.

The Bouldin Creek Neighborhood will have neighborhood parking restrictions in place for safety.

Parking in prohibited areas, such as on green spaces and parkland, along rights of way and medians or blocking private drives and lots, or in "Not Permitted" areas may subject attendees to fines, ticketing and/or towing at their own expense.

Public Parking Options

Public parking will be available to attendees:

North of Lady Bird Lake

Convention Center Garages

State Garages L and N

River South Garage at Riverside and South First

One Texas Center

Palmer Events Center Garage

City Hall Garage

ADA Parking will be by permit at the Palmer Event Center Garage and One Texas Center on a first-come, first-served basis. Entrance is from the south via Barton Springs Road.

Transportation

Residents can also use the following to get to the park:

Hike-and-Bike Trail: Residents are advised to bring a light and motorized vehicles are not permitted on the trail

Bike to the event : The park is open and you can ride your bike directly to the concert site

CapMetro: Use the CapMetro trip planner to take mass transit

Shared Mobility/Dockless Devices: The southwest corner of Riverside Drive and South First Street will be available for drop-off

Road Closures

Road closures and/or lane reductions will start at 10 a.m. and may precede actual event start times. Some roads may close earlier for safety reasons due to heavy pedestrian traffic.

There is no on-street parking allowed in the neighborhoods south of Auditorium Shores. All streets will be reopened by midnight.

10 a.m.

Riverside Drive from Lee Barton Drive to South First Street

8 p.m.

South First Street from Cesar Chavez Street to Barton Springs Road

Congress Avenue Bridge southbound closed to thru traffic

Riverside Drive from South First Street to South Congress Avenue

Barton Springs Road from Lamar to South Congress Avenue

Lake Closures

For safety reasons, Lady Bird Lake between the railroad trestle bridge and the South First Street bridge will be closed from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Be Prepared and Leave No Trace

Residents are advised to plan ahead, prepare and dispose of waste properly.

The city offers the following tips to prepare for the event:

Wear sensible shoes, clothes, and hats for sun protection

Pack water for hydration, bug spray, and blankets

Pack a flashlight if you are traveling the Hike & Bike Trail

Personal umbrellas may be used

Folding chairs with attached canopies are allowed

Food and beverage vendors will be on site

Clean up after yourself

Have a plan and tell people who know you where you will be

Have your phone fully charged

Be aware of your surroundings

Park Rules and City Ordinances

The city is reminding residents that no glass, Styrofoam or alcohol is allowed on site.

Swimming in Lady Bird Lake is prohibited. Smoking and vaping is also prohibited in city parks and is a Class C misdemeanor.

Vending in the park without a permit is also a Class C misdemeanor with a maximum $200 fine.

Prohibited Items

The following items are prohibited from the event:

Drones per FAA regulations

Personal fireworks, including sparklers

E-Z Up style or pop-up canopies/tents

Barbeque grills and cooking

Residents are advised to leave pets at home, as the fireworks during the performance are highly upsetting. If you lose your pet, check with the Austin Animal Center.

Additional Considerations

Traffic may be impacted by other Austin celebrations including activities at the Q2 Stadium with doors opening at 1 p.m., musical performances starting at 2 p.m., and a separate fireworks show.