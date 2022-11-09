Austin police searching for man involved in 2 armed bank robberies

article

The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the community's help identifying an armed robbery suspect.

Police said the suspect was involved in two armed bank robberies. The latest robbery happened Nov. 8 at the Bank of America at 9701 Research Blvd.

The suspect, who wore a fake beard mask, entered the bank, approached the teller, and gave her a note that stated a robbery was happening. The suspect pulled out a handgun during the robbery. He took cash and left the scene in a black, 4-door vehicle with damage to the front right panel.

Surveillance video shows the same man robbed the Chase bank at 6600 S Mopac Expressway on Oct. 21.

The man is described as a middle eastern or Hispanic man, about 30-40 years old and speaks fluent English with a possible accent.

He was last seen wearing a long sleeve, black jacket, blue jeans, dark-colored shoes, dark-colored ball cap with an unknown emblem, and glasses.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App.