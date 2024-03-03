Expand / Collapse search

Auto-pedestrian incident in North Austin; 1 person dead

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
North Austin
FOX 7 Austin

Auto-pedestrian incident leaves 1 person dead

A person has died after an auto-pedestrian incident on North Lamar Boulevard in Austin near Longspur Boulevard and Ken Street.

AUSTIN, Texas - Officials are investigating after a deadly auto-pedestrian incident in North Austin.

The incident happened in the 10000 block of North Lamar Boulevard.

When Austin-Travis County EMS arrived, they found one adult who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details about the victim or the cause of the incident have been released at this time.

North Lamar was closed for some time between Longspur Boulevard and Ken Street, but it has since reopened.