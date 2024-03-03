Auto-pedestrian incident in North Austin; 1 person dead

Officials are investigating after a deadly auto-pedestrian incident in North Austin.

The incident happened in the 10000 block of North Lamar Boulevard.

When Austin-Travis County EMS arrived, they found one adult who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details about the victim or the cause of the incident have been released at this time.

North Lamar was closed for some time between Longspur Boulevard and Ken Street, but it has since reopened.