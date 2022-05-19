City council approves negotiation of contract for Candlewood Suites renovations

The City of Austin is moving forward with efforts to turn a North Austin hotel into homeless housing.

On Thursday, city council members authorized the negotiation of a one-year contract with Family Eldercare to fund renovations at the Candlewood Suites.

The City purchased the building last year to turn into homeless housing. Earlier this month, it was discovered that people had been camping in the vacant hotel and had vandalized it.

The hotel is located in Council member Mackenzie Kelly’s district. She made it clear at Thursday's meeting that she wants security-related measures to be laid out in the contract. Those include 24/7 camera surveillance, on site security, and regular updates to city staff on any break-ins or incidents that occur on nearby properties.

"There have been massive failures that have caused serious security concerns," said Councilmember Kelly, District 6. "We cannot let this happen to any vacant city-owned property ever again."

City council is expected to discuss the contract again during next month’s meeting.