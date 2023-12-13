AFD hosts 19th annual Senior Citizens Holiday Luncheon

The Austin Fire Department hosted its 19th annual Senior Citizens Holiday Luncheon on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

The event was held at the Conley/Guerrero Activity Center in east Austin.

Retired Austin firefighter Tim Lafuente started the luncheon, still organizes the event each year and helps cook the food.

Organizers say they expected to serve more than 350 seniors.

The event started back in 2003. Hundreds of volunteers also help with the event each year.