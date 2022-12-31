Austin residents share New Year resolutions, expert shares tips to succeed

Ahead of the new year, many people are choosing different New Year's resolutions.

After a difficult few years with COVID and record high inflation, a blank slate is what many Austin residents are looking forward to.

"I definitely am looking forward to resetting on all of my goals and getting fit and feeling healthy and I’m excited about my work year ahead," Austin resident Rose Yount said.

"Working out, healthier mindset, happier life, family, friends," former Austin resident Linden Utt said.

"Connect with the environment and use that energy to do good for my health but also other people," London, England resident Lara Yuzwa said.

Some Austin residents said they’re adding things to their lives.

"I’m going to start a hobby," Austin resident Larry Guthrie said.

"Mine’s going to be doing some road trips, seeing places I haven’t seen," Austin resident Kerry Guthrie said.

Other Austin residents said they’re cutting things out.

"Getting rid of toxic exes," Utt said.

"Eat less candy," Austin resident Robert Killebrew said.

Hidden Gym owner Greg McCoy said January 1 is the start but keeping at it takes work. He said ultimately discipline has to be greater than motivation.

"Motivation might get you started, you’re motivated, it’s like a blank sheet of paper, it’s like the ultimate Monday at the start of the year, this year it’s going to be different. That’s motivation. That’s going to last you until maybe February if that. Then at that point you need to reply on discipline and habits," McCoy said.

Research shows it takes 66 days to develop a habit. McCoy said creating habits can help your goals become part of your routine.

"That’s what everyone’s goal should be to make this a way to live healthier in general," McCoy said.

Experts said at around the six weeks mark, people start falling off.