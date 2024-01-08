Dog taken from Austin Pets Alive! main campus

Austin Pets Alive! is asking for the public's help in finding a dog that was taken from their Town Lake Animal Center early Sunday morning.

APA! says 8-month-old Frisco was taken from the APA! campus at 1156 W. Cesar Chavez around 6:30 a.m. Jan. 7.

He is a lab/shepherd mix that weighs about 50 pounds, has brown fur, and is neutered and microchipped. He has a purple collar as well.

The pup is quite friendly and followed someone right out of the front gate.

APA! says they have no way of knowing where they are going next or if they are still close to the campus. However, they were last seen close to the Town Lake YMCA, less than a mile away.

APA! says they have taken every measure to locate Frisco by searching the grounds, posting on lost and found pages, distributing flyers, and alerting other local shelters.

This marks the second unfortunate event to happen at APA! within 24 hours. Around 4 a.m. Jan. 8, a man smashed through the gates at their downtown Austin animal shelter and took off with their van. The van was later recovered, but the suspect has not been found.

APA! says they are unsure if the two events are related at this time, but they are temporarily increasing overnight security at the shelter.

Anyone who spots Frisco is asked to call APA at 512-842-9095 during business hours or email info@austinpetsalive.org. There is a $200 reward for returning Frisco.