Austin Trail of Lights to close early tonight due to freeze

Winter weather is again impacting the Austin Trail of Lights in Zilker Park.

The holiday event will be open tonight, Dec. 23 for its final night of the year, but it will be closing early at 8:30 p.m. instead of the usual 10 p.m.

Prepaid general admission begins at 7 p.m. and all guests must enter the Trail before 8:30 p.m. Shuttles will be running from Toney Burger Center and Republic Square Park between 5:30-8 p.m. The final shuttle will depart the trail at 9:30 p.m.

READ MORE

All attendees are advised to dress appropriately in multiple layers, including hands, face and head coverings.

Guests are also advised to plan for the outdoor walking experience, which is at least 45 minutes to an hour at the Trail, not including walking time from parking areas. On-site parking and shuttles are sold out for the evening.

The Trail was previously canceled on Tuesday and Thursday of this week due to weather,

For more information on the Trail, click here.