Austin Transit Partnership to recommend 2 Austin Light Rail options to transit leaders

An advisory committee is recommending transit leaders move forward with two light rail options.

In the initial plans, neither option provided a connection to the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

In March, the Austin Transit Partnership released five Project Connect options. After community feedback, there are two proposals the advisory committee wants the city, Travis County and CapMetro to explore.

The first would connect 38th Street in Central Austin to Oltorf and S. Congress, and east to Yellow Jacket.

The second would connect the N. Lamar transit center to Pleasant Valley Road in Southeast Austin.

"Austin Transit Partnership worked diligently to operate in full transparency as we sought community feedback during this vital process," Greg Canally, executive director of ATP, said. "We know how crucial it is to have this feedback from people all over our city with different levels of current transportation access, and we believe we were able to reach those who need this system the most. We continue to see support and excitement for light rail and feedback on the options focused on reaching key destinations and serving the most people. It is clear that the people of Austin want this project to move forward, and for us to continue surging ahead with a plan to make our city a much more mobile and accessible place. Our team will carefully consider the key themes among the feedback we received to ensure that our staff recommendation is an option that reflects the community it will serve."

The advisory committee said each recommendation will provide critical routes for future expansion. Both would include an on-street light rail and were chosen because they are the longest with the highest expected number of riders.

Community feedback showed a strong preference for reaching the airport, which neither of the options provided initially, but, both could eventually be expanded.

The Austin Light Rail implementation plan will be represented to transit leaders on May 22.

For the full report, click here.