Austin/Travis County crosses stage five COVID-19 guidelines

In a Monday morning briefing, Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes expressed concern for the rapidly spreading COVID-19 Delta variant.

"We've just passed the threshold to Stage Five," she said.

Although the city has passed this threshold, Austin Public Health has not made the official call. They are still drawing up recommendations for people to follow if we do enter stage five.

Meanwhile, Dr. Walkes also said doctors are seeing pregnant women become very sick with the Delta variant. More than 95 percent of the ones admitted in the hospital are unvaccinated.

"They are more likely to end up hospitalized, they are more likely to end up with disease and more likely to end up in the ICU," said Dr. Jessica Ehrig with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

ICU beds are also filling up. The city said that right now for the 11-county trauma service area, there are only seven ICU beds open to treat people.

"The ones that are getting really sick and passing away, 99.2 percent of them are unvaccinated," said Dr. Guadalupe Zamora, family medicine doctor who runs a practice in East Austin.

He started letting sick patients come inside the office, but now he is going back to old COVID-19 guidelines and testing people outside. He said unfortunately, he knew this was coming.

"It didn't surprise me, we were expecting it for a while, and we still have those naysayers that don't want to get vaccinated," he said.

Last weekend he received some sad news about a couple he treats. They also declined the vaccine. "Unfortunately they both got the virus and unfortunately we lost the wife this past weekend," said Zamora.

He hopes instead of spreading COVID-19, the community can spread information that could save lives, such as where to get vaccinated.

"Dr. Walkes over at the health department is incredible, she and I were classmates in medical school. She is going to get this virus flattened but we have to listen to her," said Zamora.

