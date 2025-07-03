Austin veteran helps others find peace, connection on the water

The Brief An Austin veteran is helping others find peace on the water The Freedom Boat Club helps other veterans reflect and watch others enjoy freedom The club gives veterans the chance to enjoy the very thing they helped protect



A local veteran is helping others find peace and connection on the water.

Freedom Boat Club

The backstory:

"I think the water is just therapeutic," Freedom Boat Club owner Bill Marquardt said.

Bill Marquardt served our country.

"I was in the first Gulf War as a jump master in the Army," Marquardt said.

As he was cruising along the wide-open lake, FOX 7 Austin reporter Meredith Aldis asked him, "What does the Fourth of July mean to you?"

"I think it's a great way for people to remember that the reason that we live here have what we have and, for the most part, people don't really think about all the turmoil all over the world, except in the news, because we have the military and we have veterans going overseas and getting in harm's way and doing different things to make sure everybody here is safe, so it's cool to see everybody, you know, celebrate that every year," he said.

On the water is the perfect place to reflect and watch others enjoy freedom.

"Right there, you see somebody on the water. I remember that growing up, like that memory is going to stay with them forever, right, so it’s nice to be part of that," Marquardt said.

Marquardt helps make those memories happen. He’s an owner of the Freedom Boat Club.

"We're up to 419 locations in eight countries now. If you join a club here locally, you get access to all the boats here, but you can also travel, and you get four uses per year per location outside of Austin," Marquardt said.

The club gives veterans the chance to enjoy the very thing they helped protect.