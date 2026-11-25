The Brief City of Austin has activated cold weather shelters for Nov. 25 Registration for shelter will occur between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at One Texas Center (OTC), 505 Barton Springs Road



The City of Austin’s Homeless Strategies and Operations (HSO) has activated cold weather shelters for Nov. 25.

The shelters are for those who need a safe, warm place to reside.

Families with children and unaccompanied minors seeking shelter during activation periods will be provided hotel lodging.

How to Access a Cold Weather Shelter

What you can do:

Registration for shelter occurs between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at One Texas Center (OTC), 505 Barton Springs Road.

Bus routes to OTC are lines: 1, 7, 10, 20, 30, 105, 801. Those seeking cold-weather shelter without the means to pay the fare will be allowed to ride on the bus with no fare.

Community partners who work directly with Austin’s unsheltered population are welcome to transport people to OTC.

While CWS are primarily accessed by people experiencing homelessness, they are available to anyone needing a warm place to spend the night.

Individuals can get information about access and activation by calling the CWS Infoline at 512-972-5055.

The City does not list the locations of overnight CWS for various reasons, including managing capacity limits and privacy concerns.

The backstory:

HSO will also use its text alert system to notify nearly 5,000 subscribers about the cold weather shelter activation.

Also, HSO is requesting community partners who work directly with Austin’s unsheltered population to spread awareness about the availability of CWS.

HSO monitors weather conditions frequently and activates CWS when overnight temperatures at the National Weather Service’s Camp Mabry location are forecasted to reach 35 degrees or below.

HSO makes an activation determination up to one day in advance of the shelter availability and no later than 9 a.m. of the day when shelter could be available.

Dig deeper:

Cold Weather Shelter guest guidance:

Guests can bring their belongings as long as they can transport them to the OTC and onto a CapMetro Bus.

Pets are allowed if they are not aggressive, can be around others, on a leash, and can sleep with their owners. If a pet needs a crate for the evening at the shelter, guests should inform staff at the OTC when registering.

Meals will be provided.

Couples can be at the same shelter, but there are separate sleeping areas for women and men.

Families with children and unaccompanied minors seeking shelter during activation periods will be provided hotel lodging.