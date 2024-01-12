Hundreds of Austinites sign up to foster dogs ahead of arctic blast: APA!

The artic blast is on its way, and we've been saying over and over to remember the 4 Ps: Plants, people, pipes, and pets.

Austin Pets Alive! went on social media asking for the community's help to foster the fur babies before the weather hits. Luis Sanchez, with APA!, says, so far, the response has been amazing.

"We've had a few hundred people sign up to be fosters, and we're trying to get, as you know, through them as quickly as possible. So our team is really working hard to place as many dogs as possible, and we're really trying to get to zero by Sunday," says Luis Sanchez with Austin Pets Alive!.

APA! is hoping people will foster these dogs until Thursday, Jan. 18.

"But we're also looking for long-term foster, so fosters that can keep the dog for a few weeks, maybe a few months, or until that dog gets adopted," says Sanchez.

Now if you foster one of these pups and fall in love with them, and you want to give them a forever home.

"We're going to do is we're going to celebrate that by doing a name your own price adoption fee. So if people want to adopt a pet for free, that's all you can. Or they can donate whatever they like," says Sanchez.

And if you can't foster a pup but still want to help, you can.

"Things like blankets or sweaters for the dogs would be helpful. But we're also looking for, like, battery banks, generators, extension cables, things like that, so we can keep our kind of response supplies ready," says Sanchez.