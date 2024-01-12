Texas weather: Governor Abbott to talk about state response to arctic cold front

Governor Greg Abbott is expected to speak on Friday about the state's response to the severe winter weather expected to impact Texas from this weekend into next week.

The arctic cold front now appears to be arriving earlier than anticipated.

Gov. Abbott is scheduled to hold a news conference at 9:30 a.m. from the State Operations Center here in Austin. He's running a bit behind. You can watch it here live when it happens.

City of Austin and Travis County officials spoke Thursday about their preparations for the hard freeze. They also urged people to prepare now and make a plan for people, pipes, pets and plants.

ERCOT has issued a Weather Watch for January 15 to 17. They say they're expecting higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves, but grid conditions are expected to be normal.