Austin weather: Slight risk of severe weather

The day is here when we have the potential of seeing the total solar eclipse. In Austin we will see totality at 1:37 p.m..

The question is, will we see enough breaks in the clouds to see it? Right now there is only a 10% we will experience the clouds breaking up to see a great view of the eclipse.

Not only is the FOX 7 Austin Weather team keeping track of the cloud cover but also a slight risk of severe weather late in the day between 3 and 7 .p.m. This is a preview of what is yet to come for Tuesday and early Wednesday.

