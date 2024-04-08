Expand / Collapse search

Austin weather: Slight risk of severe weather

By
Published  April 8, 2024 9:33am CDT
FOX 7 Austin

Austin weather: Clouds for solar eclipse?

Things aren't looking great for a perfect viewing experience of the eclipse today. Zack Shields has all the details.

AUSTIN, Texas - The day is here when we have the potential of seeing the total solar eclipse. In Austin we will see totality at 1:37 p.m.. 

The question is, will we see enough breaks in the clouds to see it? Right now there is only a 10% we will experience the clouds breaking up to see a great view of the eclipse.

Not only is the FOX 7 Austin Weather team keeping track of the cloud  cover but also a slight risk of severe weather late in the day between 3 and 7 .p.m. This is a preview of what is yet to come for Tuesday and early Wednesday.

Image 1 of 3

 

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.