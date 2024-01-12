Nonprofit collecting donations to help those in need ahead of cold weather

The Sunrise Homeless Navigation Center, in collaboration with other organizations, is collecting donations to help people living on the streets ahead of the cold weather.

"It's been pretty slow this year, I think, because the cold weather didn't really hit early like it oftentimes has in the past," executive director Mark Hilbelink said.

Andie Flores brought donations to the center.

"I've just been hitting all the different areas around. I donated some winter clothes to the Texas Harm Reduction Alliance, and I sent some money to another organization, Austin Mutual Aid," she said.

Hilbelink says the items they need most are men's jackets and shoes. They also need blankets, hats, gloves, socks, bottled water, and non-perishable food.

"We need everything that you would think that you would need for staying outside during cold weather situations," he said.

While they encourage people to get to shelter, some may choose not to.

"A lot of our folks don't want to go inside the shelter because they have to leave behind their camps, which might get swept. They might have to leave behind a pet or some other thing. They often want to ride it out outside," Hilbelink said.

MORE STORIES:

Most of the things collected will be distributed to camps by outreach teams.

"We really want to make sure that we bring those services to people when we know that they need it," Hilbelink said.

"I'm just trying to make sure my neighbors are taken care of. And I feel very fortunate to just have to worry about getting some groceries, and I'm very comfortable. So happy to share what I have and be part of my community in that way," Flores said.

You can drop off donations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 4430 Menchaca Rd.

For more information about the Sunrise Homeless Navigation Center, click here.