Some parks are closed in San Marcos after heavy rainfall overnight.

The San Marcos Parks and Recreation department says both the upper and lower Purgatory Creek Natural Area and Spring Lake Natural Area are currently closed.

The road leading to Children's Park is also underwater and access to the park is closed.

San Marcos Parks and Recreation says crews will monitor the areas throughout the week and reopen them when it's safe.