Austin's Paramount Theatre closes for major restoration

The Brief The Paramount Theatre will be closing for a major restoration It will receive modern upgrades but will still keep historic details intact The Paramount team will still hold events at the state theatre and other events around Austin during the 11-month closure



June 15 marked the final day the Paramount Theatre will be open before closing for a major restoration.

The Paramount is giving Austinites one last chance to walk through its doors before the nearly year-long restoration begins.

Monday’s farewell celebration offered a look back at the theatre's history and a preview of its future.

What they're saying:

For 110 years, the Paramount Theatre has been part of Austin’s history. Now, it's taking an intermission before its next act.

"We're all gathering with the community to say goodbye for now to the Paramount theater," said Jim Ritts, CEO & executive director, Austin Theatre Alliance.

The historic theatre is closing for 11 months as it undergoes its first major restoration in more than 50 years.

"I love the history of it. I think it's so cool to have a really old historic theater here in Austin that they're willing to renovate and give it a nice, freshening up," said Austinite, Will LeHardy.

On Monday, the community walked through the historic venue one last time before construction begins on the historic venue.

One piece of history that isn't going anywhere is the famous Houdini hole in the ceiling.

"No, we are not filling in the Houdini hole, which has been here since 1916," said Ritts.

Small changes include: improved accessibility to expanded restrooms and the concession areas. Whereas larger changes will include replacing the theatre’s 1,300 seats, which are nearly 50 years old.

"Everything here will be touched up by hand. And for four months. There will be scaffolding in this entire theater with humans as if you were doing the Sistine chapel back in the day, and it's meant to last for 100 years," said Ritts.

It will receive modern upgrades but will still keep historic details intact, like the decorative gold end caps on the aisle seats.

"You're mixing what was meant at the time, what it has meant over the 110 years it's been here, but at the same time, what do you do to make sure people are comfortable within that history," said Ritts.

The project will also complete a part of the original 1915 design that never finished a third-floor ballroom space that will become a new lounge.

"We will be completing the original 1915 plan. And going in there will be JP's Peace, Love, and Happiness Lounge. Which is extraordinary, and it's beautiful," Ritts said.

The theater’s sound, lighting, and audiovisual systems will receive a major upgrade.

Another treasure remaining in place is the original fire curtain from 1915 which was left pulled up over the stage for 40 years undiscovered. One of only a handful left in the country, it will be cleaned during the restoration, all while remaining hanging over the stage.

When the doors reopen, the Paramount hopes it will continue to serve as a meaningful place for Austinites for generations to come.

"You have your workplace, you have your home, but there are other places that just feel very comfortable where you come in, and we want to make you laugh, we want to make you cry, we want to make you think, we want to make you feel things, and what we hope is that you are doing that," said Ritts.

The Paramount team will still hold events at the state theatre and other events around Austin during the 11-month closure.

If you'd like to support them in the fundraising effort, click here.