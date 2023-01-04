Bastrop Co. murder suspect arrested following high-speed chase in Bryan-College Station

A murder suspect out of Bastrop County has been caught after a high-speed chase Wednesday afternoon through Bryan-College Station.

According to the Bastrop County Sheriff's Office, the chase started before 1 p.m. in Bryan, and ended with a crash near the Navosota River.

The suspect was 22-year-old Raul Anthony Caballero. Navasota police said once he was in city limits, Caballero crashed into an SUV and then was struck by a patrol unit, causing it to crash into a median between the highway and railroad tracks.

After several minutes, a SWAT team made contact with Caballero, who was unconscious and injured with a gunshot wound. He was taken by helicopter to the Bryan Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Caballero was wanted for the murder of 19-year-old Sofia Vera. She was found shot to death in Bastrop County on Dec. 30.

The sheriff's office said Caballero and Vera were in a relationship and lived in Bryan, but her family lives in Bastrop County near where her body was found.

Caballero was found driving the victim's vehicle before the police chase and crash.