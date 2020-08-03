Bastrop County opens second community COVID-19 testing site in Elgin

A second community COVID-19 testing site is opening in Elgin. This site will be providing free COVID-19 tests to Bastrop County residents who qualify and register for a test.

The Elgin site, located at Elgin Ascension Seton, and the Bastrop site at Mayfest Park use the PCR technique, known as polymerase chain reaction. Bastrop County says the test's goal is to selectively amplify trace amounts of genetic material of the virus, which is only possible if someone is actively infected, whether they are experiencing symptoms or not.

Results are generally known within 48-72 hours.

Residents who register online can check their patient portal account for results while those who made an appointment over the phone must call 979-972-5560 to check for the result status.

The Elgin location will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Bastrop location is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 7 Austin News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

Advertisement

Residents will be able to choose which location they prefer during the registration process. Appointments are required in order to be tested.

To register for a test, click here or call 512-972-5560.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

___

FOX 7 Austin is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. You can also get the latest COVID-19 news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.