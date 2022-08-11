Evacuation order issued due to 250 acre Bastrop County wildfire

An evacuation order has been issued for some houses due to a wildfire in Bastrop County.

Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance in Bastrop County on the Pine Pond Fire. The fire is estimated at 250 acres and is 5% contained.

A strong and rapid wind shift caused erratic fire behavior and the fire made a push.

In addition to ground crews, several aviation resources, including the DC-10, are responding to the fire.

Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management said forward progression has not stopped.

The Fire Chief ordered the evacuation of the following locations: Rolling Pines Drive, East Broken Tree Lane, and Agget Road, 105 Turkey Trot Lane 125 Turkey Trot Lane, 135 Turkey Trot Lane, 115 Turkey Roost, 231 Old Antioch, 280 Old Antioch, 281 Old Antioch, 297 Old Antioch, and 315 Old Antioch.

Residents evacuating should call 512-521-3001 if they need assistance with lodging or livestock.

